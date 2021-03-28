First Warning Forecast | Wild finish to March, start to April

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weather has a little something for everybody this week. From warmth to cold, sunshine to rain, and even the possibility for a bit of snow, it’s all packed in to one wild week. So buckle up, as it looks like March will be going out like a lion this year.

Saturday evening sees isolated showers before sunset, then stays dry for the rest of the overnight period as clouds decrease. After a windy afternoon, the wind also settles down overnight. Temperatures turn much colder and fall to the low 30s for all locations by sunrise Monday.

After the cold start, Monday will see seasonable temperatures for the afternoon as highs top out around 60 degrees. A full day of sunshine is on tap with a light and variable wind.

Tuesday sees sunshine for a majority of the day before clouds increase late. Temperatures turn much warmer, topping out in the mid 70s for the afternoon. This will be the warmest day of the week by far.

On Wednesday, expect rain showers throughout the day with falling temperatures. The day starts in the upper 50s but will end in the mid 40s by sunset.

Some snowflakes may fly Wednesday night into Thursday morning as low temperatures fall to the low 30s. Meanwhile, Thursday afternoon stays chilled with highs only rising to the mid 40s. A partly cloudy sky is expected.

Friday morning starts very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s. The afternoon will see a mostly sunny sky but with highs still only reaching the upper 40s.

Easter weekend provides some better weather as sunshine and dry conditions are expected both days. On Saturday, afternoon temperatures top out around 60 degrees. By Easter Sunday, highs will be back to the upper 60s.

