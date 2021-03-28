Following rain showers, residents deal with flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- First responders are blocking State Route 7 in the Wayland area as flood waters are covering the road close to the Marathon gas station near City Hall.
NewsChannel 3′s John Lowe reports flood waters have made their way into several homes and have even fully flooded some side roads in the area.
Right now, Route 7 is blocked until further notice.
