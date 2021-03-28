Following rain showers, residents deal with flooding

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- First responders are blocking State Route 7 in the Wayland area as flood waters are covering the road close to the Marathon gas station near City Hall.

First responders block the flood waters along Route 7 in Wayland, Ky. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

NewsChannel 3′s John Lowe reports flood waters have made their way into several homes and have even fully flooded some side roads in the area.

Right now, Route 7 is blocked until further notice.

Residents deal with flood waters inside their homes in Wayland, Ky. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

Flood waters made their way into homes in Wayland, Ky. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

