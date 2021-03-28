Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 361 new COVID-19 cases; 11 weeks of declining cases

Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has announced the 11th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases Sunday, March 28.

Gov. Beshear reported 361 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 425,027 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.9 percent positivity rate.

There were eight reported COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday. The state death total is now 6,031.

As of Sunday, 381 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 96 are in the ICU, and 39 are on ventilators. At least 49,414 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

