Advertisement

Illegal alligators seized in McCracken County

The gators were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.
The gators were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.(Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife seized two alligators from a McCracken County home on Thursday, March 26.

The department said a 55-year-old Paducah man admitted to having the alligators and showed the animals to conservation officers when they visited the home.

Alligators and caimans are considered inherently dangerous wildlife. It is illegal to import or possess them.

Conservation officers seized two five-feet long alligators. They took the animals to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.

The man is charged with two counts of propagation and holding of wildlife without a permit. Each count carries a punishment of up to a $500 fine.

ILLEGAL ALLIGATORS SEIZED BY CONSERVATION OFFICERS Acting on a tip, conservation officers with the Kentucky Department...

Posted by Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to an injury accident Saturday afternoon.
Crash sends four to hospital
Nylo Lattimore (left) and James Hutchinson (right)
Ohio River search resumes for bodies of 2 missing boys
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Huntington Saturday afternoon.
One in critical condition after apartment fire
The bill is now in the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. House unanimously
Arrested after a stabbing in Charleston, W.Va.
One in custody after Charleston stabbing

Latest News

The team added several health and safety protocols, additional areas inside the stadium, and...
Reds fans expected to see changes at Great American Ball Park this season
‘So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?’ Ohio Lt. Gov. under fire after tweets on...
‘So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?’ Ohio Lt. Gov. under fire after tweets on COVID-19 origin
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Gov. Beshear announces 361 new COVID-19 cases; 11 weeks of declining cases
The man’s supervisor went to his apartment building to check on his well-being.
50-year-old man found dead after concerned supervisor questions his whereabouts