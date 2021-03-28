Local fire departments send final goodbye to Paintsville first responder Brian Moore

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, crews with the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue announced Brian Moore’s death Monday, March 22.

Multiple fire departments in our region said goodbye to Moore earlier Saturday.

Prestonsburg Fire Department officials said in a Facebook post, “He will forever be remembered and missed. We will continue to carry the torch, rest easy brother, we have it from here.”

You can see the tributes to Moore below:

Today we had to say goodbye to a brother, a teacher, and our friend. We had the honor of presenting our colors. Through... Posted by Prestonsburg Fire Department on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Today we joined firefighters from throughout the area to say goodbye to FF-Paramedic Brian Moore. He will surely be missed. Junior firefighter Hunter Burchett captured these photos with his drone. Posted by W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Over the last few days, our department has had the honor and privilege to assist our fire family at Paintsville Fire... Posted by Inez Fire Rescue on Saturday, March 27, 2021

