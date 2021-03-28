Advertisement

Local fire departments send final goodbye to Paintsville first responder Brian Moore

Brian moore paintsville firefighter
Brian moore paintsville firefighter(W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, crews with the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue announced Brian Moore’s death Monday, March 22.

Multiple fire departments in our region said goodbye to Moore earlier Saturday.

Prestonsburg Fire Department officials said in a Facebook post, “He will forever be remembered and missed. We will continue to carry the torch, rest easy brother, we have it from here.”

You can see the tributes to Moore below:

Today we had to say goodbye to a brother, a teacher, and our friend. We had the honor of presenting our colors. Through...

Posted by Prestonsburg Fire Department on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Today we joined firefighters from throughout the area to say goodbye to FF-Paramedic Brian Moore. He will surely be missed. Junior firefighter Hunter Burchett captured these photos with his drone.

Posted by W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Over the last few days, our department has had the honor and privilege to assist our fire family at Paintsville Fire...

Posted by Inez Fire Rescue on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to an injury accident Saturday afternoon.
Crash sends four to hospital
Nylo Lattimore (left) and James Hutchinson (right)
Ohio River search resumes for bodies of 2 missing boys
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Huntington Saturday afternoon.
One in critical condition after apartment fire
The bill is now in the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. House unanimously
In a pandemic year characterized by an overburdened unemployment system in which thousands of...
Text messages show Kentuckians with access to public figures got special attention on unemployment claims

Latest News

Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Police searching for stolen vehicles
WATCH | Surveillance video shows moments truck is stolen
297 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 3 new deaths, 297 new cases
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
PAINTSVILLE BEATS JOHNSON CENTRAL IN OVERTIME