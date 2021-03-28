Local fire departments send final goodbye to Paintsville first responder Brian Moore
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, crews with the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue announced Brian Moore’s death Monday, March 22.
Multiple fire departments in our region said goodbye to Moore earlier Saturday.
Prestonsburg Fire Department officials said in a Facebook post, “He will forever be remembered and missed. We will continue to carry the torch, rest easy brother, we have it from here.”
You can see the tributes to Moore below:
