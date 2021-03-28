Ohio records single-day increase of 1,019 COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,011,622 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a regular COVID-19 briefing on Sunday.

The 24-hour increase of 1,019 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

New death statistics are not reported by the Ohio Department of Health daily.

An additional 153,133 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 52,714 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 7,387 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

