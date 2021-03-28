Paintsville tops Johnson Central to win 15th Region Title

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - They needed overtime to decide the 15th Region champion in Kentucky boys basketball and it was a game that went down to the buzzer. Paintsville edged Johnson Central 48-46 when Jaxon Watts grabbed a rebound and finally made the game winner on his third shot attempt.

The Tigers will play Boyle County April 1st with a 5 p.m. tip time.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Saturday night.

