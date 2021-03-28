Advertisement

Paintsville tops Johnson Central to win 15th Region Title

Paintsville heading to Sweet 16
Paintsville heading to Sweet 16(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - They needed overtime to decide the 15th Region champion in Kentucky boys basketball and it was a game that went down to the buzzer. Paintsville edged Johnson Central 48-46 when Jaxon Watts grabbed a rebound and finally made the game winner on his third shot attempt.

The Tigers will play Boyle County April 1st with a 5 p.m. tip time.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Saturday night.

Man who lead deputies on high-speed chase identified

Winfield beats Poca on buzzer beater