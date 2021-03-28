Reds fans expected to see changes at Great American Ball Park this season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -- Reds fans will see changes to Great American Ball Park this season.

The team added several health and safety protocols, additional areas inside the stadium, and more ballpark concessions.

Officials say that aside from the 30% capacity permitted in the stadium, the fans should abide by these protocols:

Masks are mandatory

Pod-style seating, groups up to six for social distancing

Tickets all digital via the MLB Ball Park App

Contactless and cashless payments at concessions with Reds Pay, a mobile solution allowing fans to make payments using only their cell phone

You can download the MLB Ballpark App through Apple App Store and Google Play

You can mobile order to be notified with a text message when your order is ready (select concessions)

In addition to the protocols, the Reds added features to the stadium, which include:

TriHealth Family Zone-Located on the view level in the right-field corner overlooking the river, this area includes a playground, kids-size batting cages, and a sensory room for fans with special needs. This section is open to all fans.

Executive Super Suite-The luxury suite is meant for groups between 35 and 50. It includes a buffet, two beers per person, and passes to the Reds Hall of Fame Museum. Officials say this suite is also available for meetings on non-game days.

Boone County Bourbon Club-This bourbon-themed club is located in the former press box area. It includes all-inclusive food and drinks, a fully-stocked bar, and a first-class dining experience.

The Reds added concession items such as a s’mores fry box, spicy chicken sandwich, and wicked nachos.

The Reds Opening Day is on Thursday. Cincinnati will host St. Louis Thursday at 4:10 p.m. with Luis Castillo making his second career opening day start on the Reds mound.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.