Sheriff: Bell County pair hallucinating around children, face charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County Sheriff Deputy was called to a prowler complaint on Mary Street in Bell County on Saturday.

The deputy said he found Rebecca Erin Williams, 27, of Pineville inside of a home where she said “100 people” were standing in her backyard, trying to break into her home after they crawled through a hole in a fence. The responding deputy said no one was at the home.

Police said Williams was “extremely intoxicated” and caused her to hallucinate, making a dangerous environment for her children inside.

The deputy found Christopher Thomas Allen, 39, of Pineville acting in a similar manner as Williams.

Williams said she took suboxone and meth before the deputy arrived, a news release said. Allen took suboxone and clonazepam.

While the deputy was inside of the home, he said the kids were in “close proximity to a hatchet, chemicals, and other objects and substances that could cause serious injury or death, adding that neither Williams nor Allen was in the appropriate state of mind to effectively care for the children.”

Williams and Allen were taken to the Bell County Detention Center and charged with 2nd-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under. Williams was also charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance.

The children are with Social Services.

