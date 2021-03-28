Advertisement

Taz testing the NBA waters

Taz Sherman
Taz Sherman(LUKE LU | Luke Lu)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WVU guard Taz Sherman is thinking about the NBA as he announced Sunday he is declaring himself eligible for this summers’ draft. He still could play for the Mountaineers next season as he has the option of returning for another year of college basketball. Junior Sean McNeil also announced these same intentions last week. Sherman averaged just over 13 points per game last season for WVU who lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to an injury accident Saturday afternoon.
Crash sends four to hospital
Nylo Lattimore (left) and James Hutchinson (right)
Ohio River search resumes for bodies of 2 missing boys
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Huntington Saturday afternoon.
One in critical condition after apartment fire
The bill is now in the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. House unanimously
Arrested after a stabbing in Charleston, W.Va.
One in custody after Charleston stabbing

Latest News

PAINTSVILLE BEATS JOHNSON CENTRAL IN OVERTIME
Tigers heading back to Rupp Arena
Paintsville tops Johnson Central to win 15th Region Title
Tomcats come back from 9 points down to win Region 16 title.
Tomcats heading back to Rupp Arena
Ashland beats Rowan County