Taz testing the NBA waters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WVU guard Taz Sherman is thinking about the NBA as he announced Sunday he is declaring himself eligible for this summers’ draft. He still could play for the Mountaineers next season as he has the option of returning for another year of college basketball. Junior Sean McNeil also announced these same intentions last week. Sherman averaged just over 13 points per game last season for WVU who lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

