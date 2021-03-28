Advertisement

Tomcats heading back to Rupp Arena

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) - There was bonus basketball available Saturday afternoon in Morehead, Kentucky as Ashland edged Rowan County 62-58 in overtime to earn a spot in next weeks’ Sweet 16. The two teams traded leads at the end of the fourth quarter and a long three point attempt by Cole Villers wedged in between the rim and backboard which sent the game to overtime.

After the Tomcats and Vikings traded three pointers again to tie the game at 58, Ashland sealed the game with four free throws from Ethan Sellars. Ashland wins their third straight Region 16 championship and will play the Region 13 winner next Thursday night at Rupp Arena. The game is an 8 p.m. tip-off.

Here are the highlights that aired Saturday afternoon on WSAZ.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Should you see Keathley or know where he may be, you are urged to contact the Pike County...
UPDATE | Man who escaped back in custody
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher
Police Generic
Former police chief arrested on child sex trafficking charges
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
High winds cause power outages, traffic lights out at major intersections
Man who lead deputies on high-speed chase identified

Latest News

Ashland beats Rowan County
Generals Tyler Knight hits improbable shot
Winfield wins on 3/4 court shot
Winfield beats Poca on buzzer beater
Midland beats SC