Tomcats heading back to Rupp Arena

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) - There was bonus basketball available Saturday afternoon in Morehead, Kentucky as Ashland edged Rowan County 62-58 in overtime to earn a spot in next weeks’ Sweet 16. The two teams traded leads at the end of the fourth quarter and a long three point attempt by Cole Villers wedged in between the rim and backboard which sent the game to overtime.

After the Tomcats and Vikings traded three pointers again to tie the game at 58, Ashland sealed the game with four free throws from Ethan Sellars. Ashland wins their third straight Region 16 championship and will play the Region 13 winner next Thursday night at Rupp Arena. The game is an 8 p.m. tip-off.

Here are the highlights that aired Saturday afternoon on WSAZ.

