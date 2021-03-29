$4.3 million to improve parks, outdoor spaces across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – Several parks and recreation spaces across Kentucky are about to get a much-needed facelift.

Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced his selection of 41 projects totaling more than $4.3 million to receive funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

To receive funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government (DLG), selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.

LWCF is a federal program designed to protect important natural areas, help local communities acquire land for outdoor recreation spaces and to develop or renovate public, outdoor recreation spaces such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and playfields, swimming, boating or fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and passive parks.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund will provide crucial funding for communities in every corner of Kentucky,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “We are grateful these funds will upgrade Kentucky parks with accessible trails, playgrounds and more for every Kentuckian to enjoy.”

“Parks and recreation spaces are an important part of every Kentucky community,” said Gov. Beshear. “They provide safe spaces for exercise, community-building and leisure, which are all important factors in ensuring Kentuckians are healthy and happy. Ultimately, parks and recreation spaces are a critical piece in building a better Kentucky for every family.”

The projects receiving help in our region are the following:

Ashland - Ashland will use $175,000 to construct an inclusive playground in downtown Ashland’s Central Park.

Flatwoods - Flatwoods will use $82,802 to upgrade the City Pool Complex with new cleaning technology, patch work and two coats of epoxy. They will also add racing lines, targets, a new water feature at the kiddie pool, fencing, gates and an ADA accessible pool lift.

Raceland - Raceland will use $71,448 to add pour-in-place rubber to construct ADA accessible trails from the school to the playground and to each piece of playground equipment.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.