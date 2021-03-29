Amber alert issued for missing 14-year-old Texas girl

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on March 24 in the 100 block of Katherine Street in Point in Rains County east of Dallas.

Lexus Gray is 5′ 6″, weighs 160 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes and a nose piercing.

She’s believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.

Justin Gray is 6′ 1″, weighs about 200 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

He also has numerous tattoos over his abdomen, arms, hands and wrists.

