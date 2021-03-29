Camp Virgil Tate holding onto hope for the summer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Camp Virgil Tate, a camping facility in Kanawha County, is still dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials there say they are suffering from a serious loss in revenue, due to canceled events and people choosing not to gather at camp sites because of the pandemic.

In an effort to bring money in, camp mangers focused on branding. They’ve even had bake sales to try and make up for the money they lost. The facility hosts summer camps, weddings and offers residential camping.

Officials say last year dozens of events were canceled and rescheduled, causing them to lose about 80% of their revenue.

“We’re a residential camping facility, so if a shutdown order advises people not to gather in groups, that pretty much puts us at no ability to make revenue,” said camp manager Jason Young.

Young hopes warmer weather, vaccines and a recent executive order allowing summer camps to resume will bring more people, including children, to the park.

“Everyone that works here, all the staff is interested in youth development and not having the kids around last year, it took a toll on us,” Young said.

For certain summer camp programs this is already in motion, as the WVU extension of 4-H in Kanawha County already has plans for day camps this summer.

“We will do a week of camping, but it will be a situation where kids will be dropped off in the morning and go home in the evening,” said Jocelyn Crawford the agent for the WVU 4-H extension in Kanawha County.

There isn’t an official date for these day camps, but registration starts in April. In the meantime, camp officials will keep trying to bring money in, hoping for more bookings.

