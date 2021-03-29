Coach Chris discusses women’s weight room at NCAA tournament
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) -
On March 20, a day after the NCAA was heavily criticized for not having an adequate facility for the women’s teams to lift, the organization had created a fully stocked workout room at the convention center in San Antonio near the practice courts.
The NCAA had originally told teams in a manual that there wouldn’t be a weight room facility until after the second round when only 16 teams would remain.
