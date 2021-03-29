COVID-19 in W.Va. | 4 deaths, 378 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four more people have died in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 29, 2021, there have been 2,429,374 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 140,991 total cases and 2,638 total deaths.

The deaths include a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 93-year old female from Kanawha County.

378 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 6,252 active cases.

132,101 people have recovered.

487,929 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 308,504 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,598), Boone (1,736), Braxton (835), Brooke (2,061), Cabell (8,367), Calhoun (242), Clay (389), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,974), Gilmer (729), Grant (1,166), Greenbrier (2,487), Hampshire (1,605), Hancock (2,629), Hardy (1,383), Harrison (5,135), Jackson (1,769), Jefferson (3,991), Kanawha (13,008), Lewis (1,097), Lincoln (1,353), Logan (2,933), Marion (3,914), Marshall (3,168), Mason (1,865), McDowell (1,410), Mercer (4,382), Mineral (2,635), Mingo (2,298), Monongalia (8,628), Monroe (1,014), Morgan (1,005), Nicholas (1,377), Ohio (3,822), Pendleton (661), Pleasants (818), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,708), Putnam (4,525), Raleigh (5,442), Randolph (2,455), Ritchie (639), Roane (522), Summers (724), Taylor (1,145), Tucker (517), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,776), Wayne (2,740), Webster (442), Wetzel (1,162), Wirt (368), Wood (7,427), Wyoming (1,818).

