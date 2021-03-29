Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | More than 6,000 lives lost, 11 new deaths reported

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky has lost more than 6,000 people to the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.

The governor and Dr. Steven Stack, director of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said COVID variants have been found in at least 15 counties. Stack said the UK variant was the predominant strain, along with some of the South African variant. None of the counties are in our region.

Stack said there are 41 cases altogether, and he emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent the spread of the variants.

Despite those concerns, Beshear said the commonwealth is in its eleventh straight week of declining COVID cases. He announced 310 new cases Monday, along with a 2.89% positivity rate. There were eight red counties.

The governor announced 11 new deaths, with 6,042 lives lost since the pandemic started last spring.

He said people ages 40 and older can sign up for vaccination appointments, including nearly 1,000 openings at King’s Daughters Pavilion in our region. For more information, call 606-408-2683.

As of Monday, Beshear said 1,319,323 Kentuckians had been vaccinated -- about 40% of the eligible population.

