COVID-19 outbreaks reported in several schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in seven schools in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says this is the highest number of school outbreaks the county has seen at one time since the pandemic began.

There are outbreaks reported at the following schools:

St. Albans High School

Chamberlain Elementary School

John Adams Middle School

Riverside High School

St. Francis Elementary School

Hayes Middle School

Cross Lanes Christian School

Health department officials say 41 students and three staff members are infected as of Monday morning.

“While things continue to open up, we need to be very diligent in wearing our masks, keeping social distance and frequently washing our hands,” said. Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “If we’re not careful with travel and following COVID-19 guidelines, we could easily see another wave of this pandemic. It’s critical that those who can be vaccinated receive their COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them.”

The West Virginia Department of Education says a confirmed outbreak is described as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.

There is a full list of COVID-19 outbreaks in state public schools on the WV Department of Education website.

