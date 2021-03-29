Advertisement

COVID-19 halts basketball season for one high school team

Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Highlander basketball team will stay off the court for their upcoming game due to COVID-19.

Team officials say all games have been postponed until further notice due to virus contact tracing.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, Huntington High School has seven reported cases of COVID-19.

