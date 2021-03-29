COVID-19 halts basketball season for one high school team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Highlander basketball team will stay off the court for their upcoming game due to COVID-19.

Team officials say all games have been postponed until further notice due to virus contact tracing.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, Huntington High School has seven reported cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS IN STATE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

