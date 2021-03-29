COVID-19 vaccine now available to family members of long-term care facility residents, staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Beginning this week, long-term care facilities will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to family members and caregivers of both residents and staff members, W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday.

“And now West Virginia will again, be among the first in the nation to expand our vaccine maintenance plan to include family members of residents and staff,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

Gov. Justice also announced Monday that on Friday and Saturday West Virginia was the ‘first in the world’ to offer COVID-19 vaccines onsite at a Toyota plant.

“Our partnerships between community health centers pharmacy and National Guard were able to vaccinate employees and family members at the Toyota plant in Buffalo, West Virginia.”

Gov. Justice said Monday that more than 900 received the vaccine over the weekend at the makeshift clinic.

The governor also mentioned the state’s partnership with Walmart through the Federal Pharmacy Program to offer vaccinations.

Gov. Justice urged all West Virginians over the age of 65 that wants to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to call the COVID-19 hotline (1.833.734.0965) or go to vaccinefinder.org.

235,000 over the age of 65 have received the COVID-19 vaccine, or 72% of the older, at risk population. While happy about that number, Gov. Justice said he would prefer 85% vaccinated.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of West Virginia. To pre-register for the vaccine click here.

