Davis Creek Elementary reopens for full-time in-person learning

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Davis Creek Elementary School reopened to in-person learning five days per week on Monday.

The school closed with the rest of Cabell County schools when the pandemic began. They were set to reopen March 1, but major flooding damaged the building.

Lower level classrooms and the heating and cooling systems were damaged in the flood. Maintenance workers replaced drywall and flooring while teachers and community members cleaned and gathered new classroom supplies.

“It was stressful. We were still teaching remotely and getting our rooms pulled together basically from scratch,” fifth grade teacher Sarah Nichols said.

Nichols said it’s been a sad year with students away from their friends and teachers. “They were really disappointed. They miss their friends, they really do,” she said. “I think they miss their teachers a little bit too.”

Parents and students are excited to get back to a more normal routine. Many parents told WSAZ virtual learning was a big adjustment, and they are glad their kids are back in the classrooms.

Davis Creek Elementary School will follow the same schedule Cabell County has utilized for the current school year.

Cabell County leaders are in the process of building a new Davis Creek Elementary School. The school will be built at the old Barboursville brick factory location. Teachers said that location will not have flooding issues like the current school’s location.

