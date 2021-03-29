Grant helps repair road to businesses

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - American Hydraulic Services was founded in 1995 as a hydraulic repair and maintenance company in Ironton, Ohio.

Owners Jeremiah Fulks and Randal Blankenship went from the only employee to the leaders of a team of more than 25.

AHS recently announced an expansion of it’s manufacturing facility for heavy industrial products and new job opportunities.

South First Street which becomes an access road to the facility is riddled with potholes, making it difficult for the company to conduct business and get trucks and other parts and supplies in and out.

Thanks to a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission worth more than $200,000 and a match from the city of Ironton, parts of the access road will be repaved leading to AHS. Since it’s one of the newer sections of town, there aren’t as many concerns with aging infrastructure underneath.

“We treat it like a sprint, but it is a marathon,” said Sam Cramblit, mayor, “We are working very hard to get the city where it needs to go but it’s not going to happen overnight.”

The city was also awarded a similar grant for south Third Street to help pave better access to businesses there, however they will be required to come up with the funds to help repair the water line underneath.

Mayor Cramblit says there are more than 70 patches along Third Street due to so many water main breaks over the years.

“When it comes to the roads in Ironton,” said Cramblit. “The reason we tend to patch what we have, we have to fix the infrastructure that’s underneath first, because all it is pretty much bandaiding.”

AHS, Inc. is looking to hire 1st Class Manual Machinists, experienced CNC Programmers and Certified welders to help expand it’s manufacturing operations

