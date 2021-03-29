Health department to shift vaccination focus to students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has announced they are shifting their vaccination efforts to eligible students and other groups.

They made the announcement on Monday.

On Tuesday, KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are going to work with Kanawha County Schools, Charleston Area Medical Center, West Virginia Health Right and the Charleston Fire Department to provide COVID-19 vaccines to students age 16 and up in all eight Kanawha County High Schools.

There are more clinics planned for students at Charleston Catholic High School and the University of Charleston.

“We’re changing our strategy to vaccinate in the groups where we continue to see COVID-19 spread. Unfortunately, we continue to see high numbers of cases and outbreaks in our schools, mostly related to sports, so that’s one of the places we want to focus our efforts,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The health department will also be back at the Roosevelt Community Center this week to provide vaccinations for four primarily African American groups.

The health department says vaccinating people over 65 years of age is still a priority. If you are age 65 or older and haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine, you can call the clinic at 304-348-8080 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and get a same-day appointment.

