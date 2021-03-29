Advertisement

Health department to shift vaccination focus to students

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has announced they are shifting their vaccination efforts to eligible students and other groups.

They made the announcement on Monday.

On Tuesday, KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are going to work with Kanawha County Schools, Charleston Area Medical Center, West Virginia Health Right and the Charleston Fire Department to provide COVID-19 vaccines to students age 16 and up in all eight Kanawha County High Schools.

There are more clinics planned for students at Charleston Catholic High School and the University of Charleston.

“We’re changing our strategy to vaccinate in the groups where we continue to see COVID-19 spread. Unfortunately, we continue to see high numbers of cases and outbreaks in our schools, mostly related to sports, so that’s one of the places we want to focus our efforts,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The health department will also be back at the Roosevelt Community Center this week to provide vaccinations for four primarily African American groups.

The health department says vaccinating people over 65 years of age is still a priority. If you are age 65 or older and haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine, you can call the clinic at 304-348-8080 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and get a same-day appointment.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving Deputy reported on I-64
The man’s supervisor went to his apartment building to check on his well-being.
50-year-old man found dead after concerned supervisor questions his whereabouts
Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Flood waters in Wayland, Ky.
Following rain showers, residents deal with flooding

Latest News

Man arrested after housing illegal 'gators
Man arrested after housing illegal 'gators
Project to reduce Huntington viaduct flooding
Project to reduce Huntington viaduct flooding
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says there's a chance for snow on Thursday
Meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow on April Fools’ Day
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's Monday afternoon forecast
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's Monday afternoon forecast