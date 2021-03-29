Advertisement

Investigators seek tips in Scioto County arson

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for setting a home on fire in Portsmouth, Ohio.

The fire happened on March 24 just before 12:15 a.m. in a detached garage at 1312 4th Street and extended to the vacant residence on the property.

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public.

There were no utilities connected to either the home or the garage at the time.

Heat from the fire also spread to six other nearby structures, causing damage, including an occupied home that sustained severe fire damage.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

