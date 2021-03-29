Multiple vaccine clinics in Scioto County this week

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There will be multiple vaccine clinics offered in Scioto County.

According to the Portsmouth City Health Department, there are walk-in clinics, special clinics for for 16-and-17-year-olds, and the county’s first large drive-through mass vaccination are all scheduled for the week of March 29.

On Monday and Tuesday, there will be walk-in clinics at the Scioto County Courthouse, located at 602 7th Street in Portsmouth. They will be from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. No pre-registration is required.

On Tuesday evening, a limited dose Pfizer clinic specifically for 16-and-17-year-olds will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. at the Scioto County Courthouse. An appointment is required, along with a parent or guardian. You can call 740-302-3801 or 740-302-8277 to schedule an appointment.

The Portsmouth City Health Department is teaming up with Scioto EMA, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth Fire and Police Departments to hold the first large mass vaccination in Scioto County on Thursday, April 1. This clinic will be drive-thru or walk-through. It’s by appointment. The clinic starts at 9 a.m.T hose who schedule appointments should enter campus and the clinic via the Waller Street entrance. You can schedule an appointment here or call call 740-352-7020. Health officials say this is is a Pfizer clinic, so those 16 and 17 years of age will need a parent or guardian with them. Shawnee State University staff and students are encouraged to register. The second dose will be scheduled April 22nd.

According to health officials, Access Scioto County is offering free rides to any COVID vaccine clinic in Scioto County. Call ASC to schedule a ride at 740-353-5626.

