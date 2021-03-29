Restaurant owner requires employees to have a COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a new rule for the Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille crew.

That’s according to owner Deno Stanley who says COVID-19 vaccinations are required to work there.

“Now that we are up to a 100 percent capacity we think restaurant employees all across the city and state need to get their vaccinations for public confidence and safety,” said Stanley.

With 28 employees, Stanley said they are eight days into the vaccination process so far 20 percent of their staff has been vaccinated.

“It’s been a little tricky to get vaccinations for everyone 15 hours a day 7 days a week so we are systematically trying to send crews of 3 and 4 out at a time,” said Stanley.

Some other states are even hosting vaccine clinics specifically for restaurant workers. Stanley said when they hire a new employee, they will be asking for proof of vaccination or to see if the candidates would be interested in getting the shot.

“As far as hiring new folks we ask them if they have been inoculated would they be willing to get vaccinated and hopefully move them in that direction as quickly as possible,” said Stanley.

As business begins to pick up, Stanley hopes this will make everyone feel safer with events like Live on the Levee slated for the agenda in Charleston again soon.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.