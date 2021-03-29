Advertisement

‘Rising’ TEDxMarshallU

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Marshall University students, Kelly Leonard and Michael Levenson, discuss the upcoming TEDxMarshallU event. This event features inspirational speakers/performers including educators, health care professionals, entrepreneurs, former Thundering Herd coaches, and world-touring Cirque style entertainers who will uplift the community with ideas and stories of perseverance and resilience.

Click here for more information.

