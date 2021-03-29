Sen. Manchin announces W. Va. health centers to receive over $82 million from American Rescue Plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Monday that health centers across West Virginia will receive over $82 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

28 health centers will get a total of $82,842,125.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia healthcare providers and health centers have gone above and beyond to provide care for their fellow West Virginians. I’m thrilled that the HHS will begin administering more than $82 million in April to 28 health centers across the Mountain State. This funding will help expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment through health centers, as well as help increase and improve operational capacity. We are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and the American Rescue Plan will help us defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to seeing the benefits of this funding for the Mountain State, especially for healthcare providers in West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

This plan will give at least $4 billion in direct aid to the state.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan for the West Virginia Rural Health Providers includes:

$8.5 billion for Provider Relief Fund to support rural health providers, including hospitals, clinics, health centers, home health, and long-term care centers

$7.6 billion for Community Health Centers for vaccine administration and distribution, testing, tracing, equipment and supplies, workforce, and infrastructure needs

$7.6 billion for grant awards to State, local, and territorial public health departments to establish and expand public health workforce

$500 million for rural healthcare grants to create an emergency pilot program to increase vaccine capacity and distribution

$1.4 billion for various programs to strengthen the healthcare workforce education programs and retention

The individual awards include:

· $11,142,750 – Valley Health Systems

· $6,762,500 –Community Care of West Virginia

· $6,477,250 – Community Health Systems

· $5,355,375 – Shenandoah Valley Medical System

· $5,147,375 – Womencare Inc.

· $3,480,750 – Cabin Creek Health Systems

· $3,431,250 – New River Health Association

· $3,123,625 – Lincoln County Primary Care Center

· $2,902,000 – Change, Incorporated

· $2,843,250 – Bluestone Health Association

· $2,664,625 – Wirt County Health Service Association

· $2,527,750 – Rainelle Medical Center

· $2,413,375 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center

· $2,314,500 – E.A. Hawse Health Center

· $2,181,375 – Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center

· $2,050,500 – Belington Community Medical Services Association

· $2,030,875 – Monroe County Health Department

· $2,026,375 – Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers

· $1,811,625 – Valley Health Care

· $1,756,750 – Ritchie County Primary Care Association

· $1,745,625 – Preston Taylor Community Health Center

· $1,676,250 – Williamson Health & Wellness Center

· $1,297,875 – Tug River Health Association

· $1,285,875 –St. George Medical Clinic

· $1,281,500 – Pendleton Community Care

· $1,278,875 – Roane Family Health Care

· $1,190,250 – Clay-Battelle Health Services Association

· $642,000 – Mountaineer Community Health Center

“This funding is a lifeline for our state’s community health centers – all of which put their full effort into COVID-19 vaccination, testing and contact tracing. Every community health center in the state has been a part of the COVID-19 response for over a year. These much needed resources will enable health centers to continue these efforts in their communities,” Sherri Ferrell, CEO of the West Virginia Primary Care Association, said. “The funding is a testament to the Biden administration and Congress, including West Virginia’s senators and representatives, continuing to see community health centers as an essential piece of our state’s overall pandemic response.”

The U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will start distributing the awards in April.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.