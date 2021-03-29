Advertisement

Sen. Thom Tillis says he’ll have surgery for prostate cancer

North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis is urging the passage of a legislation that would...
North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis is urging the passage of a legislation that would create federal penalties for people who target law enforcement officers with violence.(Senator Thom Tillis)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sen. Thomas Tillis said Monday that he has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week in North Carolina to treat it.

“I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery,” the Republican said in a statement.

He said the cancer was detected relatively early.

“I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” he wrote. “I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving Deputy reported on I-64
Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Flood waters in Wayland, Ky.
Following rain showers, residents deal with flooding
The man’s supervisor went to his apartment building to check on his well-being.
50-year-old man found dead after concerned supervisor questions his whereabouts
‘So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?’ Ohio Lt. Gov. under fire after tweets on...
‘So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?’ Ohio Lt. Gov. under fire after tweets on COVID-19 origin

Latest News

Man arrested after housing illegal 'gators
Man arrested after housing illegal 'gators
Project to reduce Huntington viaduct flooding
Project to reduce Huntington viaduct flooding
The massive container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal is now floating free.
RAW: Giant container ship finally floats free in Suez
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of President...
Obama family matriarch, former president’s step-grandmother, has died in a Kenyan hospital at 99
Davis Creek Elementary School closed for the pandemic, then major flooding hit the building.
Davis Creek Elementary reopens for full-time in-person learning