Outbuilding catches fire, flames spread to house

Two people were injured
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were hurt after a fire that started in an outbuilding spread to a house.

It happened in the 1800 block of Lower Gragston Creek Road on Monday.

Dispatchers say an outbuilding caught on fire and the house also went up in flames.

Two people were injured, one seriously. There’s no word on the severity of the other victim’s injuries.

The Prichard, Ceredo, Kenova and Fort Gay Fire Departments are responding.

No other information has been released.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

