Woman killed in single vehicle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in the Belfry community.

It happened Sunday along Forest Hills Road around 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky State Police say Connie Hatfield, 61, of Hardy, was driving a Chrysler car when her vehicle went off the road and went into a culvert over an embankment.

Hatfield was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The accident is under investigation.

The Belfry Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.

No other details have been released.

