Advertisement

Woman killed in single vehicle crash

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in the Belfry community.

It happened Sunday along Forest Hills Road around 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky State Police say Connie Hatfield, 61, of Hardy, was driving a Chrysler car when her vehicle went off the road and went into a culvert over an embankment.

Hatfield was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The accident is under investigation.

The Belfry Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving Deputy reported on I-64
Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Flood waters in Wayland, Ky.
Following rain showers, residents deal with flooding
The man’s supervisor went to his apartment building to check on his well-being.
50-year-old man found dead after concerned supervisor questions his whereabouts
‘So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?’ Ohio Lt. Gov. under fire after tweets on...
‘So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?’ Ohio Lt. Gov. under fire after tweets on COVID-19 origin

Latest News

Man arrested after housing illegal 'gators
Man arrested after housing illegal 'gators
Project to reduce Huntington viaduct flooding
Project to reduce Huntington viaduct flooding
Davis Creek Elementary School closed for the pandemic, then major flooding hit the building.
Davis Creek Elementary reopens for full-time in-person learning
COVID-19 vaccine now available to family members of long-term care facility residents, staff
COVID-19 outbreaks reported in several schools