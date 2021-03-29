WV High School Basketball rankings released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (5) 9-1 95 2
2. Huntington (4) 9-0 90 4
3. George Washington (1) 7-1 83 1
4. Cabell Midland 5-2 66 3
5. University 7-1 58 5
6. Martinsburg 3-1 48 6
7. Greenbrier East 5-1 45 8
8. South Charleston 7-3 18 7
9. Wheeling Park 5-3 17 9
10. Jefferson 3-1 12 10
Others receiving votes: Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 5, Bridgeport 4, Princeton 3.
Class AAA
1. Robert C. Byrd (6) 7-1 95 1
2. Fairmont Senior (4) 9-0 91 2
3. Shady Spring 6-1 80 4
4. Nitro 7-2 69 3
5. Wheeling Central 7-2 55 6
6. Logan 6-3 45 8
7. Herbert Hoover 7-1 33 10
8. North Marion 4-2 28 5
9. Notre Dame 1-3 15 9
10. Grafton 8-1 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Winfield 8, Lincoln County 7, Lincoln 7, Trinity 3.
Class AA
1. Williamstown (6) 8-1 96 2
2. Charleston Catholic (2) 6-2 84 3
(tie) Poca (2) 6-3 84 1
4. St. Marys 6-2 71 4
5. Magnolia 6-3 56 5
6. Clay County 7-2 42 7
7. Ravenswood 6-5 32 6
8. Chapmanville 4-4 28 9
9. Wyoming East 3-3 22 8
10. Braxton County 5-3 16 10
Others receiving votes: Liberty Raleigh 7, South Harrison 5, Buffalo 4, Bluefield 3.
Class A
1. Man (9) 5-0 99 2
2. Pendleton County (1) 6-0 81 3
3. James Monroe 8-0 80 4
4. Tug Valley 5-2 75 1
5. Clay-Battelle 9-1 47 T6
6. Greenbrier West 4-3 43 5
7. Webster County 4-1 35 8
8. Greater Beckley Christian 2-2 33 T6
9. Tolsia 6-2 31 9
10. Cameron 6-3 13 10
Others receiving votes: Tucker County 6, Mount View 3, Paden City 2, Tyler Consolidated 2.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (10) 7-0 100 1
2. Wheeling Park 10-1 80 2
3. Cabell Midland 5-1 79 3
4. Morgantown 5-1 73 4
5. George Washington 7-2 62 5
6. Woodrow Wilson 7-3 48 7
7. Capital 5-3 37 6
8. Bridgeport 4-2 16 8
9. University 7-2 12 NR
(tie) Parkersburg 4-7 12 9
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 11, Buckhannon-Upshur 7, Martinsburg 4, Parkersburg South 4, South Charleston 2, Musselman 2, Jefferson 1.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (10) 11-0 100 1
2. North Marion 8-0 88 2
3. Wayne 10-0 75 3
4. Nitro 8-1 69 4
5. St Joseph 7-1 62 5
6. Logan 6-1 53 6
7. East Fairmont 2-1 29 8
8. PikeView 6-3 23 7
9. Lincoln County 7-3 11 NR
(tie) Midland Trail 5-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Hampshire 10, Wheeling Central 8, Winfield 4, Lincoln 4, Lewis County 3.
Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 11-0 98 1
2. St. Marys (1) 12-1 82 4
3. Frankfort 9-1 81 3
4. Wyoming East (1) 4-2 78 2
5. Mingo Central 6-1 46 7
6. Summers County 5-4 45 5
7. Charleston Catholic 5-3 34 8
8. Williamstown 7-4 26 10
9. Ritchie County 7-4 25 6
10. Trinity 3-2 20 9
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 14, Wirt County 1.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (10) 8-1 100 1
2. Tucker County 9-2 84 2
3. Webster County 5-1 70 3
4. Calhoun 8-2 68 4
5. Cameron 10-1 63 5
6. James Monroe 6-3 46 6
7. Tug Valley 5-1 43 7
8. River View 8-2 34 8
9. Tolsia 2-4 20 10
10. Sherman 2-1 14 9
Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 7, East Hardy 1.
