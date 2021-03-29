WV High School Basketball rankings released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (5) 9-1 95 2

2. Huntington (4) 9-0 90 4

3. George Washington (1) 7-1 83 1

4. Cabell Midland 5-2 66 3

5. University 7-1 58 5

6. Martinsburg 3-1 48 6

7. Greenbrier East 5-1 45 8

8. South Charleston 7-3 18 7

9. Wheeling Park 5-3 17 9

10. Jefferson 3-1 12 10

Others receiving votes: Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 5, Bridgeport 4, Princeton 3.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (6) 7-1 95 1

2. Fairmont Senior (4) 9-0 91 2

3. Shady Spring 6-1 80 4

4. Nitro 7-2 69 3

5. Wheeling Central 7-2 55 6

6. Logan 6-3 45 8

7. Herbert Hoover 7-1 33 10

8. North Marion 4-2 28 5

9. Notre Dame 1-3 15 9

10. Grafton 8-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Winfield 8, Lincoln County 7, Lincoln 7, Trinity 3.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (6) 8-1 96 2

2. Charleston Catholic (2) 6-2 84 3

(tie) Poca (2) 6-3 84 1

4. St. Marys 6-2 71 4

5. Magnolia 6-3 56 5

6. Clay County 7-2 42 7

7. Ravenswood 6-5 32 6

8. Chapmanville 4-4 28 9

9. Wyoming East 3-3 22 8

10. Braxton County 5-3 16 10

Others receiving votes: Liberty Raleigh 7, South Harrison 5, Buffalo 4, Bluefield 3.

Class A

1. Man (9) 5-0 99 2

2. Pendleton County (1) 6-0 81 3

3. James Monroe 8-0 80 4

4. Tug Valley 5-2 75 1

5. Clay-Battelle 9-1 47 T6

6. Greenbrier West 4-3 43 5

7. Webster County 4-1 35 8

8. Greater Beckley Christian 2-2 33 T6

9. Tolsia 6-2 31 9

10. Cameron 6-3 13 10

Others receiving votes: Tucker County 6, Mount View 3, Paden City 2, Tyler Consolidated 2.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (10) 7-0 100 1

2. Wheeling Park 10-1 80 2

3. Cabell Midland 5-1 79 3

4. Morgantown 5-1 73 4

5. George Washington 7-2 62 5

6. Woodrow Wilson 7-3 48 7

7. Capital 5-3 37 6

8. Bridgeport 4-2 16 8

9. University 7-2 12 NR

(tie) Parkersburg 4-7 12 9

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 11, Buckhannon-Upshur 7, Martinsburg 4, Parkersburg South 4, South Charleston 2, Musselman 2, Jefferson 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (10) 11-0 100 1

2. North Marion 8-0 88 2

3. Wayne 10-0 75 3

4. Nitro 8-1 69 4

5. St Joseph 7-1 62 5

6. Logan 6-1 53 6

7. East Fairmont 2-1 29 8

8. PikeView 6-3 23 7

9. Lincoln County 7-3 11 NR

(tie) Midland Trail 5-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Hampshire 10, Wheeling Central 8, Winfield 4, Lincoln 4, Lewis County 3.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 11-0 98 1

2. St. Marys (1) 12-1 82 4

3. Frankfort 9-1 81 3

4. Wyoming East (1) 4-2 78 2

5. Mingo Central 6-1 46 7

6. Summers County 5-4 45 5

7. Charleston Catholic 5-3 34 8

8. Williamstown 7-4 26 10

9. Ritchie County 7-4 25 6

10. Trinity 3-2 20 9

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 14, Wirt County 1.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (10) 8-1 100 1

2. Tucker County 9-2 84 2

3. Webster County 5-1 70 3

4. Calhoun 8-2 68 4

5. Cameron 10-1 63 5

6. James Monroe 6-3 46 6

7. Tug Valley 5-1 43 7

8. River View 8-2 34 8

9. Tolsia 2-4 20 10

10. Sherman 2-1 14 9

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 7, East Hardy 1.

