A.D. Lewis Center hosts weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – You will have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccination every Tuesday, including March 30, at the A.D. Lewis Center in Huntington.

The clinic will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

No appointment is needed.

Anyone 18 and older is eligible to received the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.

The A.D. Lewis Center is located at 1450 A D Lewis Avenue.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call 304.696.5908.

