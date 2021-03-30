A.D. Lewis Center hosts weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – You will have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccination every Tuesday, including March 30, at the A.D. Lewis Center in Huntington.

The clinic will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

No appointment is needed.

Anyone 18 and older is eligible to received the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.

The A.D. Lewis Center is located at 1450 A D Lewis Avenue.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call 304.696.5908.

