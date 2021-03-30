Cabell County 911 discusses addressing project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County 911 and the Cabell County Commission held a press conference Tuesday morning about the upcoming county wide addressing project.

The goal of the project is to make sure that every structure has a proper street and address number assigned to it. They also want to eliminate duplicates.

Officials say when time or weather is an issue, this will enhance the ability of being able to find your house. “The purpose is to get more people help, when they need it, more efficiently,” said Cabell County 911 Director Mike Davis.

This project will cost Cabell County a quarter of a million dollars. This was initially mandated and funded by the legislature, but that is no longer the case. In 2018, the county chose Atlas, Inc. out of North Carolina for the project.

Huntington, Barboursville and Milton aren’t part of the project necessarily. They handle their own addresses. However, cities have agreed to work with the county if needed. Davis says Route 60 has some issues and they plan on working with the city to address them. Officials say there are several repeated addresses along the route.

Tuesday is the start of the last phase of the project. They will be working on one area at a time and say the changes will be rolled out slowly.

The county has 14 zip codes. The first one they will work on is Salt Rock, which is 25559. It’s relatively small and Davis says it will help the community there. He says a lot of addresses need changed.

Officials say those affected by this project will get a letter with their old address and new address. Residents will be eligible to use new address immediately. However, you will be able to get mail for both addresses for one year. You will also want to update the physical address on your mailbox, contact phone company, credit card, and banks.

The county is also working with the assessor’s office to automatically update information.

This is a developing story.

