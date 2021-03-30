Calls to West Virginia’s Emotional Strength Line increasing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the COVID-19 vaccination roll out, the end of the pandemic is getting closer.

According to a press release from HELP304, West Virginia’s Emotional Strength Line, people in West Virginia are still in distress.

HELP304 provides immediate access to crisis counselors for anyone in the state. The program was enacted at the start of the pandemic as a response to COVID-related stress.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to a crisis counselor, you can call 1-877-HELP-304 24/7 or go to HELP304.com for a live chat.

Steven Perry, Program Director of HELP304, says calls were at an all-time high in March.

“The primary issue that we’re hearing among callers is isolation fatigue and stress from lack of stimulation. Folks have been cut off from their normal social groups and activities for a while now, which have for some, resulted in diminished motivation, excessive worry, and paranoia, and added stress on relationships. We’re getting more calls from those who are dealing with heightened anxiety, even on the verge of panic. Months of instability and uncertainty as to when this will all end have really taken an emotional toll, and many callers feel hopeless. People have lost loved ones, lost jobs, and have lived in a state of worry about basic survival, including concern they will get sick or won’t be able to feed their family. The effects of this pandemic may last for years.”

