Charges dropped against W.Va. state senator

Michael Maroney
Michael Maroney(WSAZ, WV Legislature)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charges against Senator Mike Maroney, M.C. (R-Marshall), have been dropped.

He released a statement on Tuesday saying, “Last week, the special prosecutor dropped all charges against me, citing the lack of evidence to substantiate the charges. I thank the special prosecutor for his professionalism and integrity. My earlier statement suggesting politically motivated, unjust charges by the former Marshall County prosecutor has now been validated. This brings closure to an injustice that has had an enormous negative impact on me and my family. The damage that was done to me will never be completely erased, but the healing has now begun. Many questions remain, and from my standpoint, this is not over. I will proceed to find those answers.”

In February, WSAZ learned he was set to go to trial in April on charges that he solicited a prostitute.

