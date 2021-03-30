City releases survey results regarding needle exchange/distribution programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Survey results from members of the city of Charleston’s first responders, refuse and public grounds employees about a HARM reduction or needle exchange/distribution program in the city have been posted on the city’s website.

The city is asking employees who’ve encountered needles to weigh in on the topic. It comes as City Council members are considering how to create an ordinance that would regulate needle exchange/distribution programs inside city limits.

The city’s Public Safety Committee is discussing the results at a meeting Tuesday night.

The survey begins with “yes” or “no” questions regarding whether the former program, run through the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, was good for the city, and then whether the respondent felt that the program led to an increase in crime.

Some questions allowed for the respondent to elaborate, including the following: Why do you think a program is needed? Where did you encounter needles while on the job? What ideas do you have to address syringes and litter?

Some of the responses are as follows:

Don’t treat those struggling with addiction like persons who have a deadly contagious disease. They have an illness just like those with diabetes and cancer. Compassion and empathy go a long way, not everyone has had a fairy tale life.

I have encountered discarded syringes in all areas of the city, to include seeing a child almost exposed to a needle after he bent down to pickup a football that was thrown to him (in a neighborhood yard) If more needles are allowed to enter the city of Charleston for the purpose of providing for illegal drug use the following will occur and more: increase in person crimes, increase in property crimes, increase in overdoses, increase in policemen and children getting stuck unintentionally, burdensome to our business district where most needle program customers will loiter, increase in shoplifting and let us all remember that drug users have to steal to support their habits, the needle program would harbor these types of individuals who will be stealing from the citizens of Charleston to support their addiction.

Only permit 1 for 1 needle exchanges. No needle giveaways or needs-based programs should be permitted. Require tracking numbers/codes on syringes from needle exchange programs. Use the codes to track the source of the syringes and level fines/sanctions against the programs for their clients’ improper disposal of needles in public places. Needle exchange programs should be shut down if they fail to respond to the sanctions or pay fines.

Too many to list. The most bothersome are those areas frequented by children such as playgrounds and parks, Magic Island, Kanawha Blvd. Abandoned houses frequented by squatters have also posed a problem due to lack of light to see the needles and fires that are started in these structures by the squatters trying to get warm.

