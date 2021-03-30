Advertisement

Convicted felon runs from deputies, arrested after chase

Wayne County Deputies say Christopher Mills almost hit a Ceredo Police vehicle during the chase...
Wayne County Deputies say Christopher Mills almost hit a Ceredo Police vehicle during the chase Monday. He is now facing drug charges.(Wayne Co. Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A convicted felon with a car full of drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and a gun is in custody, deputies say, after leading them on a chase in Wayne County in his car and as he took off running in the woods.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputies say Christoper Mills almost hit a Ceredo Police vehicle during the chase Monday.

Deputies caught him in the woods in the Hubbard Branch Area.

Sheriff Rick Thompson said in a news release that distribution quantities of crystal methamphetamine and heroin were found along with marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Gabapentin, digital scales, packaging materials, and nearly $11,000 cash.

Deputies in Wayne Co. say these are the items taken from the car of Christopher Mills when he...
Deputies in Wayne Co. say these are the items taken from the car of Christopher Mills when he was arrested Monday.(Wayne Co. Sheriff's Department)

Mills’ arrest comes at a time when he was already on probation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. House passes income tax bill
Woman killed in single vehicle crash
Restaurant requests employees get vaccinated.
Restaurant owner requests employees have COVID vaccine
COVID-19 outbreaks reported in several schools
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works

Latest News

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department shifts vaccine efforts
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department shifts vaccine efforts
Leaders in Logan County discuss stimulus funds process
Leaders in Logan County discuss stimulus funds process
Leaders in Logan County discuss stimulus funds process
Leaders in Logan County discuss stimulus funds process
Vaccine Distribution Breakdown by State
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State