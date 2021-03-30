COVID-19 in W.Va. | 2 deaths, 331 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 30, 2021, there have been 2,438,840 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 141,332 total cases and 2,640 total deaths.

The deaths include a 74-year old female from Raleigh County and an 84-year old female from Raleigh County.

331 new cases were received within the last 24 hours.

There are 6,263 active cases.

132,419 people have recovered from the virus.

493,189 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 311,181 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,632), Boone (1,740), Braxton (837), Brooke (2,061), Cabell (8,385), Calhoun (243), Clay (389), Doddridge (514), Fayette (2,981), Gilmer (730), Grant (1,167), Greenbrier (2,498), Hampshire (1,609), Hancock (2,630), Hardy (1,391), Harrison (5,144), Jackson (1,775), Jefferson (4,009), Kanawha (13,045), Lewis (1,099), Lincoln (1,355), Logan (2,935), Marion (3,924), Marshall (3,171), Mason (1,868), McDowell (1,411), Mercer (4,385), Mineral (2,640), Mingo (2,301), Monongalia (8,633), Monroe (1,015), Morgan (1,007), Nicholas (1,378), Ohio (3,833), Pendleton (666), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (616), Preston (2,714), Putnam (4,542), Raleigh (5,494), Randolph (2,462), Ritchie (639), Roane (523), Summers (725), Taylor (1,149), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,780), Wayne (2,741), Webster (442), Wetzel (1,165), Wirt (368), Wood (7,438), Wyoming (1,823).

