Drive-up COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a combination drive-up COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic.

It will be on Friday, April 2 at Shawnee Sports Complex, located at One Salango Way in Dunbar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The vaccines are by appointment only. A call center will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday. There are 750 appointments available. To schedule appointment, call 304-357-5157.

No appointments are needed for COVID-19 testing.

“Along with wearing masks and social distancing, testing and vaccinations are two very important tools for stopping the spread COVID-19,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Our fall flu vaccination clinics helped us perfect the process of doing vaccinations and immunizations together at one drive-up clinic. We’re happy to be able to offer our community both services.”

