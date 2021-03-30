I-77 closed after semi crash
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-77 are closed after a semi crash.
The interstate is closed at Mile Marker 141, which is between the second Ripley exit and the Ravenswood/Silverton exit.
Dispatchers say a semi overturned.
The condition of the driver is unknown.
WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene. Keep clicking on this story for the latest information.
