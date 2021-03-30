Advertisement

Kentucky health leaders urge people to get vaccine to combat COVID-19 variants

By Amber Sipe
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as more cases of the variants pop up across the state.

On Monday, state health leaders announced there are 41 confirmed cases of the variant in 15 Kentucky counties. The UK and South Africa variant have both been confirmed in the commonwealth.

Gov. Beshear said the state is in a race with the variant, and he hopes people will get the vaccine before variant cases surge.

So far, 1.3 million people have been vaccinated in the commonwealth. Gov. Beshear said that totals 40 percent of the population 18-years-old and up.

According to the CDC, Ohio has 278 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant. West Virginia has 3 confirmed cases.

