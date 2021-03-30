Advertisement

Louvre puts art collection online with virtual tours

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) – This might make the Mona Lisa smile.

Her home, the Louvre, is going virtual.

The world-famous museum is taking its collection online for all to see.

It means no passport is required to check out masterpieces like the Venus de Milo.

There’s no doubt the global coronavirus pandemic played a role in the move for the Parisian museum.

Less than 3 million people wandered the spacious halls in 2020, down from nearly 10 million in 2019.

The virtual tours put more than 480,000 pieces of art on display on the museum’s website.

Louvre officials say the website is now more user-friendly and immersive.

You can even follow an interactive map of the exhibits, which is a close second to being there in person.

Viewing the art is free -- but images can’t be downloaded or shared.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. House passes income tax bill
Woman killed in single vehicle crash
Restaurant requests employees get vaccinated.
Restaurant owner requests employees have COVID vaccine
COVID-19 outbreaks reported in several schools
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works

Latest News

After opening statements, a few hundred protesters gathered outside the courthouse. Speakers...
LIVE: Witness in George Floyd case: ‘I witnessed a murder’
CVS Health announced Tuesday it will begin vaccinating eligible populations on Wednesday, March...
CVS Health to administer no-cost COVID-19 vaccines at select pharmacies
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Supreme Court case could change the nature of college sports
CVS Health announced Tuesday it will begin vaccinating eligible populations on Wednesday, March...
COVID-19 vaccine storage B-roll CVS Health
Cabell County 911 & Commission meeting on addressing project
Cabell County 911 discusses addressing project