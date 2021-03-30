Advertisement

Man arrested after chase involving stolen motorcycle

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Monday after a chase involving a stolen motorcycle that started in South Charleston and ended in Winfield, West Virginia State Police said.

Nathan Kee, 40, faces possession of stolen vehicle charges, according to investigators. They say more charges are possible out of South Charleston.

Troopers say Kee ditched the motorcycle in a cemetery in the Winfield area and took off. He was arrested shortly afterward.

Kee was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $15,000.

