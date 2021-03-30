Advertisement

Men arrested for stealing items from sheriff’s office shooting range

Deputies arrested Darren Curry, 28, from Turtle Creek and Dennis Eldridge, 27 from Danville for petit larceny, conspiracy and trespassing.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men were discovered at a gas station with a truck loaded with items stolen from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office shooting range in Hobet.

Boone County deputies say they made the bust in the Danville area Sunday while carrying out routine patrols. Deputies say they just happened to see the familiar items including shooting targets.

