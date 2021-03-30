More than 900 students vaccinated at high school clinics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Health officials say 919 students were vaccinated at high school clinics around the district.

This comes one day after the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department decided to focus clinics on high school students after outbreaks at several schools were reported.

On Tuesday, students between ages 16 to 18 were injected with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says it is the only vaccine approved for this age group. Young also says the county is seeing an increase in cases among younger people; that case count is up about 12 percent.

Now the department is working to prevent another COVID-19 surge.

“We are trying to meet them with vaccinations every place that we can,” Dr. Young said.

Young says it is still extremely important to follow and stick to COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing, since a lot of people haven’t been vaccinated yet.

Also the department will start coupling COVID-19 testing sites with vaccine clinics. Health officials say these are some of the best tools to use against the virus.

