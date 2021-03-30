Advertisement

More than 900 students vaccinated at high school clinics

Kanawha County Health officials say 919 students were vaccinated at high school clinics around...
Kanawha County Health officials say 919 students were vaccinated at high school clinics around the district.(CHAELESSE DELPLECHE)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Health officials say 919 students were vaccinated at high school clinics around the district.

This comes one day after the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department decided to focus clinics on high school students after outbreaks at several schools were reported.

On Tuesday, students between ages 16 to 18 were injected with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says it is the only vaccine approved for this age group. Young also says the county is seeing an increase in cases among younger people; that case count is up about 12 percent.

Now the department is working to prevent another COVID-19 surge.

“We are trying to meet them with vaccinations every place that we can,” Dr. Young said.

Young says it is still extremely important to follow and stick to COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing, since a lot of people haven’t been vaccinated yet.

Also the department will start coupling COVID-19 testing sites with vaccine clinics. Health officials say these are some of the best tools to use against the virus.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. House passes income tax bill
Woman killed in single vehicle crash
Still waiting on COVID payments
Social Security recipients still waiting on stimulus payment
Restaurant requests employees get vaccinated.
Restaurant owner requests employees have COVID vaccine
COVID-19 outbreaks reported in several schools

Latest News

A woman from Lucasville, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday on drug charges, investigators say.
Woman arrested on drug charges after probation violation
Michael Maroney
Charges dropped against W.Va. state senator
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says we could see an early April snowfall this week.
Flooding, freezing temperatures and April snow possible this week
IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments