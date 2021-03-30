Advertisement

North steps closed after ceiling collapse at West Virginia Capitol

File image of the West Virginia capitol building
File image of the West Virginia capitol building(WHSV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The north steps of the Capitol are expected to be closed for a while after a piece of concrete above the ceiling office fell, hurting an employee.

The original incident happened on Friday.

“The concrete sits between the ceiling and the risers that hold the north steps of the capitol. A small piece of this concrete approximately 1.25″ thick fell through the suspended ceiling and struck an employee,” their statement says. There is no word on the condition of the employee.

On Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Administration says the north steps, which are directly above the Legislative Proofreading Room, have been closed off until a full assessment of the structure can be completed by the structural engineers.

Officials say this will include a visual inspection, getting samples for laboratory testing and more.

The initial assessment should only take days to finish, however, the steps will remained closed until it has been determined that they are safe to reopen. This may take weeks to months, according to the department.

