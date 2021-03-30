Roane County leaders honor rescuers following tragic house fire

SPENCER, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Roane County Commission President Randy Whited held a ceremony to honor four people for their bravery after they saved someone from a deadly fire last week.

Whited said if they had not come, the outcome would have been even worse.

Roane County Deputy Josh Fields and his wife were going fishing, heading down Ripley Road when they noticed a home on fire.

“I looked around, I seen there was cars in the driveway but there was nobody standing outside so I knew that there was people in there,” Fields said.

Three other people -- Eric Smith, Daniel Mace and Ted Hapney -- noticed the scene, as flames continue to spread through the home.

“Once we had seen the people in there we knew we had to get them out. We could not leave them in there,” Fields said.

The four men decided to go in together and pulled out a man and a woman from the fire.

Hapney said the ceiling was starting to crumble.

“All I could see was smoke. I went down, tried to keep low so I could keep my breath a little bit longer,” he said.

The woman survived, but the man fell victim to the fire.

Firefighters got to the home about 10 minutes later. While fighting the fire, they found another man had died from the flames inside the home.

Whited held a tribute at the courthouse for the men for their unselfish commitment by giving a proclamation.

“They are to be recognized and honored today for their bravery and selfishness during this tragic event,” he said. “And that just emphasizes the strong bond we have in West Virginia.”

Whited said without their efforts, all three of the people inside would have died.

Knowing the risks, these four put aside their own safety to save others but Fields said it’s just what they felt they needed to do.

“There isn’t a single soul up here that did it for glory,” he said.

The proclamation will be signed April 9 by all Roane County commissioners.

