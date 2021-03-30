Advertisement

Smithers and Montgomery awarded grants for community projects

The cities were awarded $40,000 in mini grants for community projects.
The cities were awarded $40,000 in mini grants for community projects.
The cities were awarded $40,000 in mini grants for community projects.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHERS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The river cities of Smithers and Montgomery, West Virginia have some exciting community projects coming.

The cities were awarded $40,000 in mini grants for community projects.

Residents were able to pitch their ideas and Tuesday night, and some of those ideas were awarded with funding.

Some of those projects coming to the cities include community supply boxes, a youth program, a public art mural and a new walking trail.

A farmers market and pet care center were also funded, as well as an Appalachain Music Festival to be held in August.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. House passes income tax bill
Woman killed in single vehicle crash
Still waiting on COVID payments
Social Security recipients still waiting on stimulus payment
Restaurant requests employees get vaccinated.
Restaurant owner requests employees have COVID vaccine
COVID-19 outbreaks reported in several schools

Latest News

The bill is headed to Gov. Jim Justice's desk.
Bill to help disabled people get meaningful jobs passes
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants rising in several states
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants rising in several states
Nathan Kee, 40, faces possession of stolen vehicle charges, according to investigators. They...
Man arrested after chase involving stolen motorcycle
The city of Charleston's Public Safety Committee is discussing the results of an employee...
City releases survey results regarding needle exchange/distribution programs