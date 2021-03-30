Smithers and Montgomery awarded grants for community projects

SMITHERS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The river cities of Smithers and Montgomery, West Virginia have some exciting community projects coming.

The cities were awarded $40,000 in mini grants for community projects.

Residents were able to pitch their ideas and Tuesday night, and some of those ideas were awarded with funding.

Some of those projects coming to the cities include community supply boxes, a youth program, a public art mural and a new walking trail.

A farmers market and pet care center were also funded, as well as an Appalachain Music Festival to be held in August.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.