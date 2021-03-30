Social Security recipients still waiting on stimulus payment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ is working to get answers for Social Security recipients who’ve yet to receive a stimulus payment.

According to the Social Security Administration, the money wasn’t properly appropriated between the agency and the IRS which has caused the delay.

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., represents the state’s 3rd District and is on the House Ways & Means Committee. WSAZ reached out to her Monday night and a spokeswoman for Miller said the following:

“Because of a hyper-partisan bill that was hastily thrown together, our seniors are now suffering. The so-called American Rescue Plan Act was so jam-packed full of liberal priorities, House Democrats forgot to include the ability to get checks to our seniors. It’s unacceptable that the Democrat majority and the Biden administration failed so miserably. We must immediately address this problem to get our seniors the support they deserve and need.”

At this time, it’s not clear when the money distribution will actually begin.

